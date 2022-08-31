ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A homicide investigation is underway after two people were shot and one person was killed Tuesday evening in north St. Louis County.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday in the 9700 block of Portage Drive in Moline Acres. One man died and another man suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting.

When police responded to the area, they found two people who had suffered gunshot wounds. Both were rushed to a hospital, and one later died from his injuries.

Police say there was an altercation between the two men who were shot, though additional circumstances leading up to the shooting are unknown. No additional suspects are being sought at this time.

Detectives with the St. Louis County Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons division are handling the investigation. If you have any additional information tied to the investigation, contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

Additional details are limited at this time. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.