2 Springfield, Mo. women charged in U.S. Capitol riot on January 6

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Federal documents say two more women from Springfield have been charged in the January 6 U.S. Capitol riot.

Court documents say Cara Hentschel and Mahailya Pryer have been charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in the Capitol building.

Federal court records say the FBI in Kansas City received an anonymous tip in February that Hentschel posted pictures on her Facebook showing her at the U.S. Capitol on January 6. In March, an FBI official contacted Hentschel, saying he was investigating the riot. She declined to answer any questions but stated she would cooperate if charged with a crime.

Investigators found more images on Hentschel’s social media and found one picture of her and Pryer outside the Capitol.

Records obtained by a search warrant show Hentschel messaged several people about what she did while inside the Capitol. She shared with someone that she went into Nancy Pelosi’s office and took her beer.

“She drinks Corona,” Hentschel wrote.

According to the Springfield News-Leader, both women declined to do sit-down interviews with the FBI. Pryer added she didn’t think she did anything wrong and did not want to “incriminate herself.”

The News-Leader also reports neither woman has an attorney listed for this case.

Hentschel and Pryer are the recent two in a growing list from Springfield who attended the riot and have been charged.

The others are: