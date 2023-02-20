ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Two St. Charles teenagers have been arrested and are facing charges for the shooting death of a Lake St. Louis girl.

According to Lt. Thomas Wilkison, a police spokesman, St. Charles officers were requested at St. Joseph’s Hospital around 8:50 p.m. Saturday for a shooting.

Two teenagers, a 15-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy, arrived at the hospital after being shot at, Wilkison said. The 15-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to her chest, and the boy drove her to the hospital to report the shooting.

The young girl died at the hospital. Her name has not been released.

Wilkison claims the 17-year-old told detectives they’d been asked to meet two people in the area of Oak Avenue and Perry Street. The reason for the meeting has yet to be determined.

When the 17-year-old and 15-year-old arrived in the area, the two individuals who requested the meet-up approached them on foot, pulled out a handgun, and announced a robbery. One of the armed assailants shot into the car, striking the 15-year-old girl in her chest.

Wilkison said St. Charles homicide detectives canvassed the area and identified two teenagers as persons of interest. The suspects, a 17-year-old boy and 16-year-old boy, were located in St. Louis County and taken into custody.

The boys have been charged in St. Charles County Family Court with second-degree murder, first-degree robbery, first-degree assault, and armed criminal action. Their names have not been released.