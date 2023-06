ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Two St. Louis police officers injured in the line of duty last year will be honored at the annual St. Louis Police Awards Luncheon Tuesday.

Officers Collin Ledbetter and Nathn Spiess will be recognized as Officers of The Year. Both were critically injured in January of last year. They were shot while chasing a man wanted for murder.

FOX 2’s Jasmine Huda will emcee Tuesday’s luncheon at Orlando’s Event Center in South County.