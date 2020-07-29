2 suspects charged in January homicide on Midland Blvd.

CLAYTON, MO – Tuesday, July 28th, the St. Louis County Police Department announced that 2 suspects have been charged in a homicide that occurred on January 27th of this year in the 10800 block of Midland Boulevard. Police say around 9:50 p.m. on the afore date, that 48-year-old Leron Harris of St. Louis and 33-year-old Dwayne Harris St. Louis allegedly shot two female victims, causing the death of a 44-year-old victim and seriously injuring a 41-year-old victim in a kidnapping robbery at an apartment located in unincorporated St. Louis County.

A probable cause statement says Leron Harris, Dwyane Harris and a third man had kidnapped another man bound his hands and went the apartment to rob one of the victims. The surviving victim identified Leron Harris as the man who shot both women in the head.

Police say the surviving victim knew Leron Harris.

Leron Harris has been charged with one count of Murder First Degree, one count of Assault First Degree, four counts of Armed Criminal Action, one count of Robbery First Degree, one count of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and one count of Burglary First Degree. He was taken into custody on Friday, May 15th. Dywayne Harris have been charged with one count of Murder in the First Degree, Assault in the First Degree, Robbery in the First Degree, Kidnapping in the First Degree, Burglary in the First Degree, and four counts of Armed Criminal Action. He was taken into custody on July 27th.

Both men are being held with no bond in the St. Louis County Justice Center in Clayton.