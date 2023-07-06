ST. LOUIS – Two people arrested and charged in connection with the robbery and murder of a beloved north St. Louis restaurant owner are due in federal court Thursday morning.

The Eagleton Courthouse is where the two suspects are set to appear for a preliminary hearing at 10:00 a.m. Thursday. The suspects are identified in court documents as Larob Harris and Mekayla Johann.

The victim was 38-year-old Fa Ming Pan, who went by the name of ‘Randy.’ Pan was the owner of ‘St. Louis Kitchen’ on North Kingshighway in the Fountain Park neighborhood. An employee who was with Pan was also shot, that person survived.

The crime unfolded outside the restaurant on the night of May 30. Employees and others held a vigil for Pan and the other victim not long after the tragedy.

Court documents call the case a targeted and pre-planned robbery. Authorities said Pan and the other victim were leaving the restaurant just after 9:30 that night when they were ambushed.

Investigators told FOX 2 that someone took Pan’s backpack which contained Pan’s handgun and several thousand dollars in earnings from the restaurant.

Pan was shot in the stomach during the altercation. The other victim was shot in the leg. The FBI worked with St. Louis Police on the case.

Court documents revealed that investigators eventually connected the robbery and shooting to Johann, Harris, and a third person who has not yet been charged.

Authorities shared that Johann worked at the restaurant. Phone records showed Johann and the third person were in the area at the time of the attack.

Court records revealed authorities also found weapons during the search of a home that matched those believed to be used in the crime.