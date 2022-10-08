ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Two teenagers are in police custody and one faces criminal charges after a spree of St. Louis County burglaries over the summer.

The St. Louis County Police Department did not disclose the identity of either accused teenager, but noted that prosecutors have charged a 15-year-old from St. Louis City with seven counts of burglary. A 17-year-old is also in custody with possible charges pending.

Investigators say the 15-year-old is accused in burglaries at seven businesses in South St. Louis County from Aug. 2 to Aug. 5. That includes…

Aug. 2

Subway, 4305 Butler Hill (12:45 a.m.)

Dominos, 8814 Gravois Road (5:05 a.m.)

Aug. 5

Subway, 8420 Watson Rd (2 a.m.)

Olde Town Donuts, 67 Fenton Plaza (3 a.m.)

Penn Station, 68 Fenton Plaza (3 a.m.)

Denny Dennis, 1 Gravois Rd (3:30 a.m.)

Subway, 180 Gravois Buffs Circle (7 a.m.)

In the burglary of the Denny Dennis Sporting Goods store, management reported nine guns were stolen.

Police say the 17-year-old is connected with several business burglaries and car thefts from June-August 2022, though such instances are believed to be separate from the ones tied with the 15-year-old.

St. Louis County detectives are looking for at least one other juvenile who could be connected to the crimes from August. If you have any information, contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.