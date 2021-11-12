2 teens charged with October murder of 19-year-old nursing student

ST. LOUIS – Two teenagers have been charged for the October murder of 19-year-old nursing student Isis Mahr.

Police said 18-year-old Corey Hardy and 17-year-old Jalin Jefferson were charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, and armed criminal action.

Mahr and three others were shot early Sunday, October 17 in the Baden neighborhood in the 8500 block of Church Road near McLaran Ave.

Isis Mahr was a Cardinal Ritter College Prep High School graduate. She was an excellent student, a member of the soccer team, and someone who naturally loved and cared for everyone around her. Her family said she volunteered in the community and was studying to be a nurse.

After the murder, Mahr’s family said, “You killed somebody good. You killed somebody that cared about people. You killed somebody that wanted to help people,” Atif Mahr said. “My daughter is not here because somebody didn’t have love for themselves, so they took somebody that was loved by a lot of people.”

Brenda Mahr, Isis’ grandmother, could not imagine her own family would be touched by violence. She recently retired as the CEO of Employment Connection after 45 years with the organization, which helps ex-offenders find jobs. She and Antif said they want to see an end to the senseless killing.

Crimestoppers was offering a $10,000 reward in connection with the investigation.