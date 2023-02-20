ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Two men from a Dallas, Texas, suburb have been charged in St. Louis County for child sex trafficking.

Chantel Robinson, 19, and Joemarius Green, 22, were each charged with second-degree sexual trafficking of a child. The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office also charged Robinson with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Both Robinson and Green are being held at the St. Louis County Justice Center on a $250,000 cash-only bond.

A probable cause from the St. Louis County Police Department claims that between Jan. 5, 2023, and Feb. 16, 2023, the two men transported and harbored two underage girls for the purposes of using them as sex workers.

Police also claim online ads contained one of the defendants’ phone numbers. That same individual also admitted taking one of the photos used in an online ad.