BERKELEY, Mo. – Two young men are wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a Berkeley teenager.

The shooting happened outside a home in the 6800 block of Larry Lane on the evening of Sunday, March 26. Police found the 14-year-old victim on the front lawn with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Berkeley police requested the help of the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis. Within days, investigators identified two suspects: Taivion Kirk and LA’Marrion Mathews, both 18.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged both Kirk and Mathews with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

Kirk and Mathews should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on their whereabouts should contact their nearest law enforcement agency.