2 winning lottery tickets sold in West Plains, Mo. in one week, one still unclaimed

WEST PLAINS, Mo. – Two winning Show Me Cash tickets were sold in West Plains the first week of July.

Frank Hibler from Coal City, Illinois near Joliet is in the process of moving to Missouri, and during a recent visit, he bought five Show Me Cash tickets. One of which had the winning combination on July 2. There was another jackpot-winning ticket sold for that same drawing causing Hibler to win half of the full $524,000 jackpot. So his winnings came out to $262,000.

Hibler purchased his winning ticket from Snappy Mart located at 3675 N. Highway 63.

Another Show Me Cash ticket was sold in West Plains for the July 5 drawing, but the ticket has yet to be claimed. The prize is $78,000. That winning ticket was purchased at Casey’s General Store located at 403 West Broadway.

St. Louis County Missouri Lottery players won more than $179 million in 2020. More than $29 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open, by appointment only, for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.