ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Two women were killed in a collision Monday morning after a vehicle ran a red light at a south St. Louis County intersection and smashed into their vehicle.

According to Officer Adrian Washington, a spokesman for the St. Louis County Police Department, the crash occurred at 8:40 a.m. in the 5900 block of Telegraph Road.

Police arrived to find a Chevy Colorado and Nissan Rogue involved in a crash.

Detectives learned the Colorado was traveling southbound on Telegraph when the light in front of Oakville Middle School turned red. The driver of the Colorado sped through the light, according to witnesses.

The Rogue was turning northbound onto Telegraph from the Bethesda Southgate nursing home when the Colorado struck the vehicle on the driver’s side.

Officer Washington said the driver of the Rogue, 58-year-old Lisa Driskell, was rushed to a local hospital but later died of her injuries. The front passenger in the vehicle, Reba Maxey, was pronounced dead at a local hospital. She was 79. A 12-year-old child was in the backseat of the Rogue at the time of the crash. They were taken to a hospital and released.

The driver of the Chevy Colorado, a 63-year-old woman, had to be hospitalized. Her injuries were not life-threatening, Washington said.

The crash is being investigated by the St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons and the department’s Accident Reconstruction Unit.