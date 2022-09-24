ST. CHARLES, Mo. – An investigation is underway after two women were shot and one was killed Saturday afternoon near the area of a St. Charles casino.

The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Amersitar Boulevard. Police say one woman died from her injuries and another is being treated at a hospital.

The scene was located in the vicinity of the Ameristar Casino Resort, though it’s unclear where exactly the women were shot. Police say the area has been cleared as 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police tell FOX 2 that they have an idea of who the suspect might be, but have not yet disclosed the identity of the potential suspect.

This is a developing story. Additional details are limited at this time. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.