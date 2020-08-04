2 women struck by vehicle along I-44, 1 dead

ST. LOUIS – Westbound Interstate 44 in downtown St. Louis was closed Monday evening near the Gateway Arch after two women were struck by a vehicle.

A spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the incident occurred just before 8 p.m.

The women were on the side of the interstate awaiting motorist assistance when they were hit. Both women were rushed to a local hospital. One of the women was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the women stayed at the scene and spokes with investigators.

