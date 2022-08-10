ST. LOUIS – A missing toddler that was inside a car that was stolen overnight has been found. Police are still looking for a suspect.

The public was asked to help find a two-year-old who was left unattended inside a car in the Dunn Road Manor parking lot. The purple 2012 Hyundai Sonata was stolen by someone at around 2:24 am which prompted an Amber Alert.

A man who identified himself as the uncle of the missing two-year-old shared that she is now being evaluated by paramedics.

The mother reportedly works at Dunn Road Manor as an overnight security guard. He said that it’s possible she might have stopped to use the restroom after work. Then when she came back outside the child and the car were gone.

St. Louis County Police Officer Adrian Washington updated the public on the incident.

“At approximately 6:00 a.m., law enforcement found the vehicle and the child safe,” Washington said. “Right now we are sending officers to that area to search for the suspect. We have no one in custody at this time.”

First responders are at Woodwind Drive at New Halls Ferry near I-270. This may be the area where the stolen vehicle was found. St. Louis County Police are still canvassing the neighborhood. They are still looking for a suspect.

The investigation is now active and details are still unknown. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.