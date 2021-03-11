2-year-old dies days after crash that killed her mother

ST. LOUIS – A 2-year-old girl died from injuries suffered in a crash over the weekend in north St. Louis.
According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the crash happened a little before 12:30 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Halls Ferry Circle and Riverview, located in the Baden neighborhood.
The preliminary investigation shows the driver was traveling southbound on Lewis and Clark Boulevard approaching the Halls Ferry Circle where he continued into the Halls Ferry Circle at a high rate of speed. The driver didn’t stop at the stop sign and struck the curb that surrounds the grass median on the inside of the circle. The car went airborne and hit two trees within the circle.
There were three people in the vehicle. One of the passengers, 29-year-old Domonique Hicks, died Saturday at a local hospital. Her daughter, 2-year-old Damonnie Hicks, died Tuesday.
The driver, a 28-year-old man, remains hospitalized.