ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — St. Joseph police say a 2-year-old child died and two adults were wounded in a drive-by shooting.

Police say the shooting occurred Sunday afternoon in midtown St. Joseph. The victim was a 2-year-old girl. KQTV reports the woman was hospitalized and is stable condition. The man was treated for his injuries and released.

No names have been released and no information about a possible suspect was available. The investigation is continuing.