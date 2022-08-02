ST. LOUIS – A two-year-old boy shot himself in the foot Monday afternoon in south St. Louis.

Police said the shooting happened at 4:18 p.m. in the 4300 block of Michigan Avenue. A 17-year-old boy came to a residence to visit his girlfriend. He brought his firearm inside the residence and failed to secure it. The two-year-old found it and discharged it causing him to be shot in the foot.

The child was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle and listed in stable condition.

Police said the Child Abuse Unit responded and assumed the ongoing investigation. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.