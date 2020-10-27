2-year-old injured in road rage shooting in Ferguson

FERGUSON, Mo. – Police in Ferguson are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect who shot a toddler last Friday in an apparent road rage incident.

According to Ferguson Police Chief Jason Armstrong, the shooting happened between 6:30 a.m. and 6:45 a.m. on Oct. 23.

The incident was initially reported as occurring in the area of Belt and Natural Bridge avenues in north St. Louis City. However, further investigation revealed the shooting happened in the 6100 block of Bermuda Road in Ferguson.

Armstrong said two vehicles—a pickup truck and a van—were traveling southbound on S. Elizabeth Avenue and then turned onto Bermuda Road. The truck attempted to pass the van and the vehicles collided.

The driver of the van got out of his vehicle and began shooting at the pickup truck, striking the 2-year-old who was riding inside.

Armstrong said the van was described as a light-colored work van, possibly white or tan. The driver was described as a white man in his late 50s or early 60s.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact the Ferguson Police Department at 314-522-3100 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.