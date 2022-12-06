ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A two-year-old was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries Tuesday after being struck by a car in north St. Louis County.

According to Sgt. Tracy Panus, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis County Police Department, the hit-and-run took place just after 4:45 p.m. in the 2400 block of North and South Road.

Investigators learned a white Pontiac Grand Prix or Grand Am was traveling north when the vehicle struck the child. The driver fled and was seen going eastbound on St. Charles Rock Road.

Panus said the child’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Anyone with information on the incident or the driver’s whereabouts is asked to contact the St. Louis County Central Precinct at 314-615-0111. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward by calling CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.