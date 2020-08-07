20 Jefferson County Jail inmates test positive for COVID-19

HILLSBORO, Mo. – There are 20 inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Jefferson County Jail. They have been isolated from the rest of the prison population and most of them are asymptomatic according to a statement from the Sheriff’s office.

A positive COVID-19 case was first identified inside the facility on July 29. The person was taken to an area medical facility and tested as a precaution. The patient was quarantined

and other inmates who were in contact were tested.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says that they have been preparing for this scenario since March. They have decreased the jail population to have space to quarantine inmates who contract the virus. They are also screening people who come into the facility to prevent an outbreak.