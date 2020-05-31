20 wounded, 4 killed in weekend of violence

ST. LOUIS – A weekend of violence has St. Louis leaders bracing for a deadly summer. Four people were shot and killed and 20 others were injured in separate shootings.

A 2-year-old and a 15-year-old are among the victims.

At least six victims were in their teens or younger. The violence began late Friday when a toddler was injured by gunfire around 11 p.m. The 2-year-old boy was shot in the foot on Athlone near Penrose Street. No other details on the case have been released.

The violence continued. One person was killed and another critically injured in a shooting early Saturday morning. It happened on N. Grand Boulevard near St. Louis Avenue. The victim, a 25-year-old woman, later died at the hospital. A 30-year-old man was listed in critical but stable condition. There’s been no word yet on a suspect.

Two men in their late teens to early 20s were shot and killed around 4 a.m. Sunday on N. 10th Street.

Three people were shot around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning on Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard.

A 15-year-old girl and two men in their 20s were shot around 1:45 a.m. Sunday on N. 17th Street.

Police responded to various other shootings.

Authorities have encouraged anyone with information on the shootings to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS. You may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward.