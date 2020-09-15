20-year-old charged with pointing gun at St. Louis officer in Sunday night shooting

ST. LOUIS – City prosecutors charged a 20-year-old who was shot and wounded by a St. Louis police officer Sunday night.

According to Officer Michelle Woodling, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident occurred just after 7 p.m. in the 4200 block of Kennerly, located in the Greater Ville neighborhood of north city.

Woodling said a St. Louis police officer was in a marked patrol vehicle and following a Nissan Altima that had fled the scene on an earlier accident. As the officer tried to get behind the Altima, the vehicle struck a stop and crashed.

Two men exited the Altima and began to run, with the officer following in his patrol car.

Woodling said the suspects hoped a fence in the 4300 block of Cottage, at which point one of them turned and pointed a gun in the officer’s direction.

The officer shot the armed suspect, striking him in the arm and lower extremities. The suspect was taken into custody and brought to a hospital. The other suspect, an 18-year-old, was caught near the scene. Police recovered two firearms as well.

The wounded suspect, identified as Demond Montrell Lee Jr., was charged with one count of unlawful use of a weapon-flourishing.

Courtesy: St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department