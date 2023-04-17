ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged a 20-year-old man in connection with a road rage shooting over the weekend.

According to Sgt. Charles Wall, a spokesman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened Saturday around 5:35 p.m. at the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Mott Street, located in the Carondelet neighborhood.

The victim, a 27-year-old man, told police he was driving north on Michigan when a red Chrysler 200 cut him off. The driver of the Chrysler got out of their vehicle and began yelling at the victim.

The victim claimed he drove around the Chrysler to continue along on Michigan. However, the driver of the Chrysler pulled out a handgun and began shooting at the back of the victim’s car.

Wall said the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the back and drove off the road in the 6000 block of Michigan. The victim was taken to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition.

On Sunday, Wall said police arrested Keylan Lakes for the shooting. On Monday, prosecutors charged Lakes with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon. He’s being held without bond.