HAZELWOOD, Mo. – Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the 7600 block of Hazelcrest. Officers were called to an apartment building at around 3:00 am today. They found a 20-year-old man with gunshot wounds.

Officers attempted to provide “lifesaving efforts” but the victim succumbed to his injuries. The shooting is being investigated as a homicide. Police are asking anyone with information is asked to call Hazelwood police at 314-838-5000 ext. 1.