20-year-old missing in Crawford County; investigators looking for 2 persons of interests

STEELVILLE, Mo. – Authorities in Crawford County are investigating the disappearance of a 20-year-old local man and are also looking for two persons of interests that may be tied to the case.

According to Major Adam Carnal, deputy chief of the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were notified June 8 of a missing person’s case in Steelville.

The family of Albert Terry Barton reported last seeing him on June 6. The circumstances of Barton’s disappearance are being considered “suspicious in nature,” Major Carnal said.

Barton is described as a white man, 5’7” tall and weighing 145 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone has information on Barton’s whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 573-775-4911.

Meanwhile, investigators are searching for two people described as persons of interest in the disappearance. They’re identified as:

Beau Dyer, 20F, 5’4”, 150 pounds, blonde hair, blue eyes, scar on her nose

Eric Ray, 50M, 5’10”, 165 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes, a tattoo of the word “RAY” on his back

Both Barton and Dyer have been entered into the national data base as missing persons, Major Carnal said.

Ray and Dyer may be driving a 2010 Ford Escape, with Missouri plates ZF8Z8R or TD6G2E. Dyer was last seen in the early morning hours of June 10 but did not report for work as scheduled.