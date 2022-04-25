ST. LOUIS – A 20-year-old man from Lincoln, Missouri won $100,000 for catching the biggest bass of the weekend at the Big Bass Bash that took place at the Lake of the Ozarks.

Kaleb Allison won the 2022 Spring Big Bass Bash competition. He caught his 7.58-pound bass on Sunday between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Brenton Krueger came in second and won $20,000. His bass weighed 6.8 pounds. Third place went to Jim Connell, and he won $10,000. His bass weighed 6.74 pounds.

The next Big Bass Bash is the weekend of May 21 in Grand Lake, Oklahoma. The event returns to the Lake of the Ozarks during the weekend of October 1.