20-year-old woman identified following O’Fallon, Mo homicide

O’FALLON, Mo– Police have identified a weekend homicide victim as 20-year-old Shelbi Milburn.

Authorities responded to the 1100 block of North Main Street in O’Fallon just before 3:00 am Sunday and found the woman with a gunshot wound to her torso. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

There have been no charges connected to Milburn’s murder but police did arrest another person who was at the shooting scene.

23-year-old Martinez Williamson for unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.