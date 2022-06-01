FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. – A St. Charles County man accused of peddling psychedelic mushrooms is behind bars in Franklin County.

According to Sheriff Steve Pelton, the Franklin County Narcotics Unit identified a suspected drug trafficker and conducted a traffic stop at Interstate 44 and Highway 100. The driver, identified as 29-year-old Erik Hunter, was said to be in possession of illegal narcotics, though law enforcement did not offer specifics.

Erik Hunter (Courtesy: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office)

However, the county narcotics unit and St. Charles County Drug Task Force obtained search warrants for three locations in St. Charles County with ties to Hunter.

Authorities went to Hunter’s residence at an apartment building and found a fully-operational psilocybin mushroom grow lab.

A storage unit registered in Hunter’s name contained approximately 200 pounds of psychedelic mushrooms, with a total street value of $525,000.

The Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Hunter with one count of delivery of a controlled substance. It’s unclear if he’ll face any charges in St. Charles County.