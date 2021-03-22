2019 “Missouri KIDS COUNT” report gives baseline for before the pandemic

FILE – In this July 14, 2020, file photo, amid concerns of the spread of COVID-19, science teachers Ann Darby, left, and Rosa Herrera check-in students before a summer STEM camp at Wylie High School in Wylie, Texas. Schools and camps across the county are making plans to help kids catch up academically this summer after a year or more of remote learning for many of them. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – “Missouri KIDS COUNT” has finished its report on how children in the state were doing in 2019. They can now use this as they move forward to compare how children fared during and after the pandemic.

The report showed that in 12 counties more than 30 percent of children were living in poverty in 2019.

“While Missouri has made progress in recent years in addressing child poverty, the pandemic has had a disparate impact on Missouri households with children,” the Missouri KIDS COUNT Program Director Tracy Greever-Rice said. “Missourians have experienced job and income loss, creating both housing and food insecurity, and leaving families unsure of how to meet day-in/day-out living expenses.”

The U.S. Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey reported that at one point during the pandemic nearly 55 percent of Missouri households with children reported losing some employment income. As many as 40 percent of those households had problems paying for normal expenses for at least part of 2020. A survey conducted by Washington University showed one-third of adults with young children said since the pandemic occurred they are now less likely to return to work due to a lack of childcare.

U.S. Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey found that 21 percent of Missourians with kids in their home said that their child had felt down, depressed or hopeless in the previous week.

Nationally, 12 percent of families with children lack health insurance. This rate has been climbing over the past four years.

The survey also found that 34 percent of people in households with children reported delaying medical care the month prior.

Nationally, 31 percent of Blacks, 26 percent of Latinos, and 26 percent of individuals of two or more races and people choosing other race reported being on the verge of missing a rent or mortgage payment. Twelve percent of white households were concerned about missing a rent or mortgage payment.

