CLAYTON, Mo. – An arrest warrant has been issued for a St. Louis County man wanted in connection with a 2020 domestic violence case for allegedly firing shots at his ex-girlfriend and her two children.

A St. Louis County judge filed a warrant for Keino Zimmerman on June 13, 2022.

According to a probable cause statement from the Florissant Police Department, the incident happened on March 30, 2020, in the 2900 block of Willow Creek Estates Drive.

Prosecutors allege Zimmerman and the victim were in a relationship that had recently ended. Zimmerman was angry at his ex and her family.

Zimmerman drove to his ex-girlfriend’s home in Florissant and slashed the tires on her 2017 Dodge Journey that had been parked in the garage. The victim and her children, an 11-year-old and a 20-month-old, soon returned home in another vehicle, parked in the driveway, and began unloading items from that car.

Prosecutors say Zimmerman returned to the scene, parked his car across the street, and fired two shots at his ex-girlfriend and the two children.

Florissant police were notified and arrested Zimmerman that day. Police say they recovered surveillance video of the ordeal and that Zimmerman confessed to the incidents.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Zimmerman with first-degree domestic assault, first-degree assault or attempt, unlawful use of a weapon, first-degree endangering the welfare of a child (first offense), second-degree property damage, and four counts of armed criminal action.