ST. LOUIS – A 21-year-old has been charged in connection with a 2021 fatal shooting inside a BP gas station in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood of north St. Louis City.

According to Evita Caldwell, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened just after 6 p.m. on Jan. 13, 2021, in the 3500 block of Natural Bridge Avenue.

Surveillance video shows the victim, Moy’e Elkins, entering the store while the accused shooter, Daevone Austin, is leaving the business. As they pass each other, Austin pulls out a gun and shoots Elkins in the back of the head.

Elkins was rushed to Saint Louis University Hospital where he was pronounced dead. He was 30.

After speaking with witnesses and additional investigation, police were able to identify and apprehend Austin several months later. Police said Austin made numerous incriminating statements during an interview with detectives.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged Austin with one count of first-degree murder and armed criminal action. He remains jailed without bond.