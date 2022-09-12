ST. LOUIS – A woman was killed in a multi-car crash early Sunday morning.

According to police, the crash happened just before 2:55 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 44 at Walnut Street.

Authorities said either the 2018 Chrysler 200 or the 2021 Toyota Corolla was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-44. The investigation found that “a near head-on collision occurred between [the Chrysler and the Toyota] in lane #1 of eastbound Interstate 44.”

The Chrysler stopped partially in lane one and lane two. The Toyota stopped on the entrance ramp to eastbound I-44 from the Poplar Street Bridge. The third vehicle involved, a Mercury Milan, stopped in lane two, just west of the Toyota.

The driver of the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene. The 25-year-old man driving the Chrysler was taken to the hospital and listed in critical condition. The driver and passenger of the Mercury were not injured.