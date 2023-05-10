ST. LOUIS – The crown was back in town Wednesday morning.

FOX 2 alum and Miss Missouri Mikala McGhee returned to the studio to speak with Tim Ezell and Amelia Mugavero about what she’s been up to and what’s to come this year.

McGhee shared her thoughts during the crowning moment of winning the 2022 Miss Missouri USA competition. She also expressed her joy in speaking to locals about their goals and ambitions.

She’s now preparing for the 2023 Miss Missouri USA competition, that takes place Sunday, May 21, in Branson, Missouri.