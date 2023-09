ST. LOUIS – The Chess Club Hall of Fame in the Central West End is where the 2023 Champions Showdown: Chess 9LX is going down.

Ten of the top chess players from around the world will compete. The tournament is played in a style created by the late chess grand master, Bobby Fischer.

It’s called ‘Chess 960’ because there are 960 possible starting positions on the board. They’ll play rapid-fire blitz games.

The winner gets $150,000 The tournament starts Friday and goes through Sunday.