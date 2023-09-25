ST. LOUIS – Members of the St. Louis Cardinals are joining Siteman Cancer Center to cheer on riders in the 2023 Coast 2 Coast 4 Cancer Ride. They’re making a stop at Ballpark Village Monday morning on their way to Indianapolis.

They’ll get there in about three days, doing 80 miles per day. The 27-day challenge began in Cannon Beach, Oregon, 18 days ago. Riders will end their journey at the jersey shore.

The goal is to raise more than $1 million for cancer research. FOX 2’s Laura Simon spoke with the CEO of the V Foundation for Cancer Research, Shane Jacobson about the significance of the event.