ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The 2023 Ferguson StreetFest is kicking off Friday.

It’s North County’s largest annual outdoor music festival. This year’s musical lineup includes ‘The Remedy,’ Alex Rich and Tish Period. There will also be a Ferguson ‘Festival of Foods’ to highlight local restaurants and food trucks.

It’s all going down at the plaza at 501 Florissant Road. The festival is Friday and Saturday from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.