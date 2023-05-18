ST. LOUIS – The 2023 Firebird Fest gets rolling Thursday. It will feature more than 230 classic Pontiac Firebird cars at the National Museum of Transportation.

They’ll also be in the Courthouse Square in Waterloo, Illinois this weekend.

There will be live music Friday and Saturday. Firebird Fest started in 2021 and raised $4,000 for back stoppers.

Last year, it raised $11,000 for kids rock cancer. This year, they’re hoping to raise even more for ‘The Song Society’ – a St. Louis non-profit that offers music therapy for children affected by serious illness.