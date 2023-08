ST. LOUIS – You can chow down while listening to music Saturday.

The 2023 ‘Grub and Groove’ is taking place in Francis Park in south St. Louis. The free, family-friendly festival hosts regional musicians and food options.

All proceeds from the event will go to developing south St. Louis. The Grub and Groove event is Saturday from 2:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

FOX 2 reporters will speak with organizers about the event later Friday morning.