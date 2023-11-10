ST. LOUIS – Schnucks has announced their holiday hours for the 2023 season for their Schnuck Markets and Eatwell Market stores.

Many stores are announcing that they will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and sticking to this decision. Walmart is closed again this year; they stated that Thanksgiving is a special day and want their store associates to spend time with their families.

In previous years, shoppers would wrap up Thanksgiving dinner early to head to the mall or other stores, eager to catch early Black Friday sales. However, the current trend shows a significant shift as several major retailers now opt to close for the holiday, according to a USA Today article.

Schnucks and Eatwell Market stores are also closed on Thanksgiving.

Here are their holiday hours planned for 2023:

Thanksgiving:

Wednesday, November 22: Close at normal time

Thursday, November 23: Closed (Thanksgiving)

Friday, November 24: Open at normal time

Christmas:

Sunday, December 24: Close at 5:30 p.m. (Christmas Eve)

Monday, December 25: Closed (Christmas Day)

Tuesday, December 26: Open at normal time

New Year’s:

Sunday, December 31: Close at 8 p.m. (New Year’s Eve)

Monday, January 1: Open at 9 a.m. (New Year’s Day)

Stores will be open during their regular hours on all days not listed.