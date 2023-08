ST. LOUIS – A lucky winner will become the proud owner of the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home.

The four-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath home in Dardenne Prairie is valued at $700,000. It was built by ‘Fisher Homes.’ 16,000 tickets were sold for $100. All to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The drawing for the home will be live on FOX 2 News 8:30 a.m.

Winners drawn so far:

Susan Wolf – Won a patio dining set.

Karen Nelson – Won a car

Chris Holder – American Airlines frequent flyer miles