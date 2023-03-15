ST. LOUIS – The Cardinals aren’t the only ones in spring training these days.

The sea lions at the St. Louis Zoo are also getting ready for their spring performances. Weather permitting, the spring training shows are taking place daily through March 26 at 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.

Tickets are $2 per person for those ages two and up. Children under two are free.

FOX 2’s Chris Regnier spoke with sea lion trainer Angela Hamburg about what goes into the trainer and how the weather affects the sea lions at this time