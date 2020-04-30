$208 million in federal funds to help Missouri schools address remote learning challenges

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The school year is wrapping up and all Missouri students are attending classes remotely. The state of Missouri will be receiving $208 million in federal Cares Act funds for elementary and secondary education. The money will be used to address remote teaching and learning challenges.

So far 1.3 million meals served by Missouri schools. The state has received $ 117 million from the USDA to reimburse schools for those meals.

Missouri is asking schools to come up with creative ways to celebrate graduations. They want everyone to remain safe while honoring students for their achievements.

Summer school is optional for most Missouri students. The state is encouraging anyone who can attend to do so. Remote education can be a