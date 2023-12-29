ST. LOUIS – Two weeks after a north St. Louis nursing house shut down and displaced its residents, St. Louis agencies continue to work to bring calm to the chaos of the situation.

The Northview Village Nursing Home abruptly closed on Dec. 15. State and local officials moved in quickly to move 170 residents to other regional facilities. Workers were left out of a job and without an expected pay check.

In the aftermath, various agencies have worked to provide a safety net for residents and workers.

On Friday, the St. Louis Mental Health Board Executive Committee met to discuss needs and a tentative plan to approve up to $20,000 to cover costs.

“So that we can cover the purchase of the items needed by the individuals who have been relocated under the age of 60, that include things like personal hygiene items and clothing items, as well as the staffing costs,” said MHB Executive Director Cassandra Kaufman.

The mental health board is expected to meet Jan. 18 and formally approve the funds.