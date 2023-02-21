WARREN COUNTY, Mo. – More jobs and a $20-million expansion project are in the works for one Warren County manufacturing facility.

Refresco will invest millions into a beverage manufacturing facility in Truesdale, Missouri. The company plans to increase production, expand capacity and create an additional production line.

The facility in Truesdale is Refresco’s fourth, and largest, plant in the state of Missouri. The site previously operated as a Coca-Cola plant, though was purchased by new owners in 2021 and continues with beverage production.

“We are extremely excited to continue our growth in Truesdale. Refresco is committed to the region and to supporting our growing customer demand with additional local capabilities,” said Steven Kaufman, Director of Real Estate for Refresco. “We seek to develop long-term partnerships within the communities where we operate. In Truesdale, we will continue to seek opportunities to help our customers meet and exceed their targets through beverage solutions that matter, while positively impacting the community.”

Refresco has 74 production locations across North America, Europe, and Australia, employing over 13,000 people.

“We’re thrilled that Refresco is growing in Warren County and investing in the community,” said Missouri Gov. Mike Parson. “This expansion is another testament to our state’s ability to provide the foundation for success that companies need. Our investments in Missouri’s workforce and infrastructure continue to result in economic growth, more jobs, and improved lives for Missourians.”

For this expansion, Refresco will benefit from the Missouri Works program, a resource that helps companies expand and retain workers by providing access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation.

To stay up to date on Refresco’s new expansion efforts and jobs, click here.