ST. LOUIS — This weekend, all eyes will be on the 20th anniversary of when Christian Ferguson went missing. In a touching moment, Christian’s mother, Theda Person, has introduced a new medical alert system designed especially for disabled individuals who go missing. The story of Christian Ferguson and the difficulties met by disabled individuals are clearly reflected in the creation of this medical alarm system. This Sunday at 5 p.m., Theda Person will celebrate the memory of her son at the waterfall fountain in the World’s Fair Pavilion. Christian has been missing for 20 years, and sadly, he has never been found. Today is the actual date that he went missing.

He was born with a genetic disorder that required care and medicine. Christian went missing on June 11, 2003, when he was nine years old. His dad, Dawan Ferguson, claimed that his SUV was stolen while Christian was still in it. Even though the SUV was found, Christian was still missing. Court papers showed that Christian only had 48 hours to live if he didn’t get his important medicine. Over the years, Theda Person and many other individuals did a lot of searching for Christian, but they never found him. In the end, it was thought that the young boy had died sadly. In July of the year before, Dawan Ferguson was found guilty of first-degree murder for killing Christian. He was sentenced to life in prison without the chance of parole.

Theda Person will talk about the Christian Taylor Ferguson Medical Alert System this evening. The name “CTF Medical Alert,” which stands for Christian Taylor Ferguson, refers to a system that is intended to quickly alert authorities about missing or medically vulnerable individuals with disabilities. During tonight’s event, Christian’s mother is likely to provide more details about this method, shedding light on an effort to protect individuals like her beloved son.