ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The Center for Specialized Services will host its 20th annual ‘Gray Matters’ charity golf tournament Thursday.

It’ll be at the Old Hickory Club in St. Peters. Breakfast is at 10:00 a.m., and first tee is at 11:00 a.m. The 18-hole tournament includes a silent auction plus lunch and dinner.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the non-profit which helps those with brain injuries, autism, and other cognitive disabilities