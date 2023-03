ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Another group of men and women avoid criminal conviction by going through St. Louis County’s Treatment Court.

21 people are graduating Wednesday. It helps first time low-level or non-violent defendants avoid prison.

They go through months of intensive treatment like, drug tests, therapy, and community service. The Treatment Court of St. Louis County has led to reduced incarceration costs and police overtime – while helping citizens get their lives back on track.