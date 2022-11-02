ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a 21-year-old for allegedly carjacking a Domino’s delivery driver over the weekend.

According to a probable cause statement from the Bellefontaine Neighbors Police Department, the carjacking took place on Sunday, Oct. 30, in the 10100 block of Lewis and Clark Boulevard.

Police claim Stephon Clark approached the driver while he was seated in his car, opened the passenger door, and a pointed a gun at the victim. Clark allegedly demanded the vehicle and the driver’s phone.

The driver exited the vehicle and ran away. Meanwhile, Clark got into the car, a red Chevy Cruz, and drove off.

Clark was later seen on surveillance video parking the stolen car and wearing a yellow hoodie and carrying a cross-body bag. Police claim Clark also rummaged through the car and removed the vehicle’s license plates.

Bellefontaine Neighbors police recovered the yellow hoodie and cross-body bag at an apartment Clark had visited. A black ski mask and a loaded gun were found inside the bag.

After his arrest, Clark allegedly asked police for his yellow hoodie.

Prosecutors charged Clark with vehicle hijacking, armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm, and first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle.