LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. – A 21-year-old man was killed and two adults injured following a head-on collision Saturday on Highway 47 in Lincoln County.

According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the collision happened at 10:25 p.m. on East State Highway 47, just east of Anna Avenue.

A 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer was traveling westbound when, for reasons unknown, the vehicle crossed the center line and struck a 2016 Chevrolet 2500 head-on.

The driver of the Trailblazer, Scott Weisheyer of Troy, was rushed to Mercy Hospital Lincoln but died shortly before 12:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The driver and passenger in the Chevy 2500 suffered minor injuries. They were taken to a local hospital.

State troopers said no one was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.